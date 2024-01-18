CCTV released after stolen bank card used in various shops in Weston Favell
The incident happened just before Christmas
A CCTV image has been released after a stolen bank card was used in various shops in Weston Favell.
The incident happened on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at about 1.10pm.
Police have now released a CCTV image of a women the want to speak to regarding the incident of fraud.
The woman in the image could assist police with their enquiries so she, or anyone who recognises her, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000780525.