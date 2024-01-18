News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

CCTV released after stolen bank card used in various shops in Weston Favell

The incident happened just before Christmas
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 18th Jan 2024, 16:18 GMT
Police believe this woman can help with their investigation.Police believe this woman can help with their investigation.
Police believe this woman can help with their investigation.

A CCTV image has been released after a stolen bank card was used in various shops in Weston Favell.

The incident happened on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at about 1.10pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police have now released a CCTV image of a women the want to speak to regarding the incident of fraud.

The woman in the image could assist police with their enquiries so she, or anyone who recognises her, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000780525.