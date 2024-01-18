CCTV released after stolen bank card used in various shops in Weston Favell

The incident happened just before Christmas

Police believe this woman can help with their investigation.

A CCTV image has been released after a stolen bank card was used in various shops in Weston Favell.

The incident happened on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at about 1.10pm.

Police have now released a CCTV image of a women the want to speak to regarding the incident of fraud.