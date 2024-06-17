CCTV released after staff member punched and cash stolen from Northampton shop

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured.

CCTV images of two men police would like to speak to have been released after a staff member was punched and cash was stolen from a Northampton shop.

The incident happened at Premier Stores in Broadmead Avenue between 10.40pm and 11pm on Tuesday, June 4.

Police say two customers entered the store and after a conversation with a member of staff, one of them went behind the counter to pick a bottle of alcohol.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “As he went to take payment, the customer punched the member of staff in the face, knocking them to the floor, before he opened the cash register and stole cash. Both offenders ran from the store.”

Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.