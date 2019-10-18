CCTV released after rubbish bags are set alight outside of Northampton home store

A image of a man wanted in connection to an arson in Northampton town centre when rubbish bags were set on fire.

Between 7.20pm and 7.40pm on September 8, an unknown suspect deliberately set fire to five sacks of recycling and paper shavings outside Sharps bedrooms showroom in Abington Street.

The fire caused a window to crack and also damaged the frame before it was put out.

The man pictured, anyone who recognises him or who has information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Incident number: 19000484649