CCTV released after robbery at Boots in Sixfields
Police officers have released CCTV images of three people they wish to identify after a robbery in Sixfields, Northampton.
The incident happened in the Boots store on Tuesday, April 9, between 10am and 1pm, when a group of people walked into the shop, made threats and stole a large amount of goods.
The people in the images, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 24000206434 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.