Police officers have released CCTV images of three people they wish to identify after a robbery in Sixfields, Northampton.

The incident happened in the Boots store on Tuesday, April 9, between 10am and 1pm, when a group of people walked into the shop, made threats and stole a large amount of goods.

The people in the images, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

