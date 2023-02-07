A CCTV image has been released by Northamptonshire Police of a man they want to talk to after a van parked in Northampton was broken into and power tools were stolen.

The incident happened between 3pm and 3.15pm on November 22 last year. Police say two men broke into a blue Ford Transit van in Prentice Court, Northampton, and stole toolboxes containing power tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 42-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with the incident, but has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police want to speak to the man in the photo. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could assist with their investigation and are now appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.