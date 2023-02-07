CCTV released after power tools stolen from van parked in Northampton
A man has been arrested and released on bail
A CCTV image has been released by Northamptonshire Police of a man they want to talk to after a van parked in Northampton was broken into and power tools were stolen.
The incident happened between 3pm and 3.15pm on November 22 last year. Police say two men broke into a blue Ford Transit van in Prentice Court, Northampton, and stole toolboxes containing power tools.
A 42-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested in connection with the incident, but has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could assist with their investigation and are now appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 22000684292.