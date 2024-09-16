CCTV released after Northampton Aldi customer shoves bag in face of staff member before pushing them

Police would like to speak to the woman in the picture.

A CCTV image has been released after an Aldi customer shoved a shopping bag in the face of an employee, before pushing them in a Northampton store.

The incident happened in the Earl Street shop between 12.50pm and 1pm on Monday, September 9.

Police say a customer took offence at being asked to place their empty shopping bag on the checkout conveyer belt and forcibly pushed the bag into the face of the member of staff.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Shortly after the incident, while the member of staff was speaking to their manager, the same customer has approached from behind and pushed them forcibly in the back before leaving the store.

“Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000541701.