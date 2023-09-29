CCTV released after musician's wallet and cigarettes stolen during set in Northampton pub
A CCTV image has been released by police after a musician’s wallet and cigarettes were stolen while he played a set in a Northampton pub.
The incident happened between 10.40pm and 10.50pm on Thursday, September 14, as a musician performed at The Mail Coach in Derngate.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “After his set, he discovered his wallet and cigarettes had been stolen from his coat, which had been left unattended on a chair.
“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000573565.