CCTV released after mobile phone stolen from counter in Northampton cafe
Police have released CCTV images after a mobile phone was stolen from a counter inside a Northampton cafe.
The incident happened in St Giles Street between 2.30pm and 2.50pm on April 24.
Police say one person distracted a member of staff, the other stole a mobile phone from the counter.
Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000238757.