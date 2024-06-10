CCTV released after mobile phone stolen from counter in Northampton cafe

Police would like to speak to the two people pictured.

Police have released CCTV images after a mobile phone was stolen from a counter inside a Northampton cafe.

The incident happened in St Giles Street between 2.30pm and 2.50pm on April 24.

Police say one person distracted a member of staff, the other stole a mobile phone from the counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.