CCTV released after men smash windows at Northampton home and steal tool

They ran off after breaking into the home
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 4th Mar 2024, 16:14 GMT
Police would like to speak to the two men in the CCTV image.Police would like to speak to the two men in the CCTV image.
A CCTV image has been released after two men smashed windows at a Northampton home and stole a tool.

The incident happened at 3.20am on January 20, in Portland Place, in Abington.

Police say the men smashed three windows with an unknown tool, before running off.

Officers believe the people pictured may have information relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000039363.