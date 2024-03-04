CCTV released after men smash windows at Northampton home and steal tool
They ran off after breaking into the home
A CCTV image has been released after two men smashed windows at a Northampton home and stole a tool.
The incident happened at 3.20am on January 20, in Portland Place, in Abington.
Police say the men smashed three windows with an unknown tool, before running off.
Officers believe the people pictured may have information relevant to the investigation.
Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000039363.