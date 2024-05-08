CCTV released after man walks out of Northampton B&M without paying for alcohol
A CCTV image has been released by police after a man walked out of a Northampton B&M without paying for alcohol.
The incident happened at the Weedon Road shop between 4.20pm and 4.30pm on Friday April 26.
Police say the man placed bottles of alcohol into a shopping basket before running out of the store without paying.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The man was chased by staff members and after pushing one of them, he got into a waiting car which was driven towards staff before leaving the scene. No-one was hurt in the incident.
“Officers are appealing for the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch with Northamptonshire Police.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000244320.