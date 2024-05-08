CCTV released after man walks out of Northampton B&M without paying for alcohol

Police want to speak to this man.

A CCTV image has been released by police after a man walked out of a Northampton B&M without paying for alcohol.

The incident happened at the Weedon Road shop between 4.20pm and 4.30pm on Friday April 26.

Police say the man placed bottles of alcohol into a shopping basket before running out of the store without paying.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The man was chased by staff members and after pushing one of them, he got into a waiting car which was driven towards staff before leaving the scene. No-one was hurt in the incident.

“Officers are appealing for the man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch with Northamptonshire Police.”