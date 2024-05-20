CCTV released after man spat at staff member in doorway of Northampton bank
A CCTV image of a man police would like to speak to, following an incident when a man spat at a member of staff at a Northampton bank, has been released.
The incident happened in the doorway of the Nationwide Building Society in Abington Street on Friday, March 1, when a man spat at a staff member.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000125885.