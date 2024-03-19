CCTV released after female students hit with walking stick and knocked off bikes in Northampton

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images.

CCTV images have been released by police after two female students were hit with a walking stick and knocked off their bikes in Northampton.

The incident happened between 11.30am and midday on Thursday, March 14, in University Drive on the Waterside Campus of the University of Northampton.

Police say two female students were struck with a walking stick and pushed off their bikes and into the road as they rode along University Drive.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Both students were left extremely upset and shocked because of the unprovoked incident. The offender walked off towards Ransome Road.”

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.