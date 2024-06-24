CCTV released after counterfeit cash used to buy drinks in Northamptonshire pub

Police would like to speak to this man.

A CCTV image has been released by police after counterfeit cash was used to buy drinks in a Northamptonshire pub.

The incident happened about 3.50pm on Sunday, March 24, at The Chequered Flag in Lark Rise, Brackley.

Today (June 24), officers say they believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation.

