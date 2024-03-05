CCTV released after child's mountain bike stolen while he was inside Northampton shop
A CCTV image has been released by police after a child’s mountain bike was stolen while he was inside a Northampton shop.
The incident happened on January 25 at around 3.20pm in Olden Road, Rectory Farm.
According to Northamptonshire Police, the boy placed his bicycle in racks outside a shop. While he was inside the shop, his bike was taken by a woman who rode it away towards Rectory Farm Road.
The bicycle is described as a neon yellow/green Rockrider mountain bike.
Officers have today (Tuesday March 5) released a CCTV image of woman pictured who they believe may have information relevant to their enquiries and are appealing for her, or anyone who recognises her, to get in touch with them.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000050500.