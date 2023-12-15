CCTV released after car broken into and purse stolen in Northampton
Call police on 101 if you recognise the person in the picture
A car was broken into in Northampton and a purse was stolen.
The incident happened in Countess Road between 8pm on Thursday, November 16, and 6.15am on Friday, November 17.
Police have today (Friday December 15) released a CCTV image of someone they would like to speak to.
The person in the image could assist police with their enquiries, anyone who recognises the person, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000711461.