Call police on 101 if you recognise the person in the picture

Police want to speak to this person.

A car was broken into in Northampton and a purse was stolen.

The incident happened in Countess Road between 8pm on Thursday, November 16, and 6.15am on Friday, November 17.

Police have today (Friday December 15) released a CCTV image of someone they would like to speak to.