CCTV released after bike stolen from alleyway in Northamptonshire village
The theft happened at about 5.20pm on Sunday, April 28, in Ridgmont, Deanshanger.
Police have today (Thursday June 27) released the CCTV image. A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “A man entered an alleyway at the side of a residential property and stole the Trek bike, which is described as having a white frame with blue/black writing on it.”
Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000249801.