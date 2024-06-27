CCTV released after bike stolen from alleyway in Northamptonshire village

Police would like to speak to the man pictured.

A CCTV image of a man police would like to speak to has been released by officers after a bike was stolen from an alleyway in a Northamptonshire village.

The theft happened at about 5.20pm on Sunday, April 28, in Ridgmont, Deanshanger.

Police have today (Thursday June 27) released the CCTV image. A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “A man entered an alleyway at the side of a residential property and stole the Trek bike, which is described as having a white frame with blue/black writing on it.”

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.