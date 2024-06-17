CCTV released after bank card stolen during distraction burglary at Weston Favell used to buy travel money
The incident happened at Weston Favell Shopping Centre between 10.30am and midday on Friday, May 31.
Police say that while paying for her shopping at Tesco, it is believed a woman, unaware she was being watched, entered her PIN, and left the store.
She was then approached by two men in the car park. One claimed he had witnessed her vehicle being damaged and as he distracted her, a second man stole her bank card from her handbag.
All three men then used the bank card at Tesco Mereway to buy travel money.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “We know it is not always easy, but try to be aware of anyone near you when you are using your bank card to make a payment or withdraw cash from an ATM.
“Thieves will watch as you key in your PIN or distract you while withdrawing cash. Be Vigilant. Cover your PIN and always keep an eye on your card. If someone taps you on the shoulder or tries to speak to you, just ignore them.”
Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000319537.