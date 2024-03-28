CCTV released after assault during fight between several males in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

CCTV images have been released as police appeal for witnesses following an assault during a fight between several males in Northampton.

The incident happened in Lea Road between 4pm and 5pm on October 12, 2023.

The images have been released today (Thursday March 28, 2024) as officers continue to investigate.

Police would like to speak to these men as they believe they might have information regarding an assault in Northampton.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “An assault occurred following a fight between several males. Officers believe that the area would have been busy at the time of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who has yet to get in touch.”

Officers would also like to speak to these men who they believe may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to come forward.