CCTV released after assault during fight between several males in Northampton
CCTV images have been released as police appeal for witnesses following an assault during a fight between several males in Northampton.
The incident happened in Lea Road between 4pm and 5pm on October 12, 2023.
The images have been released today (Thursday March 28, 2024) as officers continue to investigate.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “An assault occurred following a fight between several males. Officers believe that the area would have been busy at the time of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who has yet to get in touch.”
Officers would also like to speak to these men who they believe may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000635961.