CCTV images released as police investigate assault on elderly man in Kettering
Call 101 if you have any information
By Sam Wildman
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 3:50pm
A man pictured on CCTV is wanted as police investigate an incident which saw an elderly victim punched.
Today officers released two images after the assault in Avondale Road, Kettering, between 8.15pm and 8.40pm on January 31.
The victim, in his 80s, was attacked by a motorcyclist and was taken to hospital.
A police spokesman said: “The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”