CCTV images released after woman's purse stolen in Northampton town centre

Police would like to speak to these women.

CCTV images have been released after a woman’s purse was stolen in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened at around 3pm on June 11 in the Drapery.

Police say a woman was bumped into by two offenders who then stole her purse from her handbag while she was off balance.

Officers believe the two women pictured may have information relevant to their investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000344136.