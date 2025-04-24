CCTV images released after woman sexually assaulted on a bus in Northampton

Police want to speak to the man in the image.

CCTV images have been released by police after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus in Northampton.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 20, between 3.30pm and 4pm, in Kingsthorpe.

Police say a woman was touched inappropriately on the number 4 bus from Kingsthorpe.

Officers would now like to speak to the man in the image, as he could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000163574.