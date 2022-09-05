CCTV images released after Wellingborough violence caught on camera

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV pictures of people who were in the area of a Wellingborough nightclub when a fight broke out have been released by the police.

The violence erupted in Church Street on Saturday, August 13, at about 3.30am with the brawl involving a ‘number of people’.

Police officers have released CCTV images of several people they wish to identify as they may have witnessed the affray in the street.

Police would like witnesses to come forward

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “There was a fight outside the nightclub involving a number of people.

“The people in the images or anyone who recognises them should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”

Two men have been arrested in connection with this incident and released on police bail pending further enquiries.