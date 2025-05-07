CCTV images released after two teenage men assaulted outside University of Northampton campus bar

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to talk to after two teenage men were assaulted outside a bar on the University of Northampton campus.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on the Waterside campus between 6.40pm and 7pm on Thursday (May 1).

Police say two teenage men were assaulted while sitting in the outside seating area at the Waterside Bar and Restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Both sustained minor injuries, before the offender ran from the campus and through Beckets Park.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000251428.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.