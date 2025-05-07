CCTV images released after two teenage men assaulted outside University of Northampton campus bar
The incident happened on the Waterside campus between 6.40pm and 7pm on Thursday (May 1).
Police say two teenage men were assaulted while sitting in the outside seating area at the Waterside Bar and Restaurant.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Both sustained minor injuries, before the offender ran from the campus and through Beckets Park.
“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”
Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000251428.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.