CCTV images released after TV stolen during break in at Northampton home
CCTV images have been released after a TV was stolen during a break in at a Northampton home.
The incident happened in Regent Street just after midnight on August 8.
Police say a property was broken into and number of items, including a TV, stolen from within.
Northamptonshire Police has now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.
The man in the images, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000457000.