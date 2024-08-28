CCTV images released after TV stolen during break in at Northampton home

Police want to speak to the man pictured.

CCTV images have been released after a TV was stolen during a break in at a Northampton home.

The incident happened in Regent Street just after midnight on August 8.

Police say a property was broken into and number of items, including a TV, stolen from within.

Northamptonshire Police has now released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

The man in the images, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000457000.