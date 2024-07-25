CCTV images released after purse stolen from shop in Northampton town centre
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after a purse was stolen from a shop in Northampton town centre.
The burglary happened in St Giles Street, Northampton on Friday, June 21, between 3pm and 3.30pm.
Police say a purse was stolen from a shop.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses and say the man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000365744.