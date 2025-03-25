CCTV images released after £7,500 worth of stock stolen from business in Northampton

Police would like to speak to the men in the images.

CCTV images have been released by police after more than £7,500 worth of stock was stolen from a business in Northampton.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the commercial burglary is believed to have occurred between 2am and 8am on Thursday, February 13, with a further incident taking place at about 8am on the same day.

It is estimated that more than £7,500 worth of stock was stolen from a business in Wellingborough Road.

Officers are now appealing for help to identify the men in the images. If this is you in the image, or you have information which could help identify the men, you are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000087492.