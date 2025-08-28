CCTV images released after £4,000 worth of sunglasses stolen from Boots in Northampton

Police would like to speak to the men in the images.

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after £4,000 worth of sunglasses were stolen from a Boots shop in Northampton.

The incident happened between 1.40am and 1.50am on Saturday August 2, at the Boots store in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe.

Police say two men broke into shop and stole sunglasses worth more than £4,000.

Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000452589.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.