CCTV images released after £2,500 worth of alcohol stolen from Northamptonshire supermarket
Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to after £2,500 worth of alcohol was stolen from a Northamptonshire supermarket.
The incident happened at around 3.30pm on June 4 at Tesco in Oxford Road, Brackley.
Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation. They or anyone who recognises them is asked to get in touch.
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000327686.