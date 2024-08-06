CCTV images released after £2,500 worth of alcohol stolen from Northamptonshire supermarket

Police would like to speak to these two men after £2,500 worth of alcohol was stolen from a Northamptonshire supermarket.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on June 4 at Tesco in Oxford Road, Brackley.

Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation. They or anyone who recognises them is asked to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000327686.