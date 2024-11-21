CCTV images released after £1,000 worth of items stolen from Co-op in Northampton

Police would like to speak to these two men.

CCTV images have been released by police after £1,000 worth of items were stolen from a Co-op shop in Northampton.

The incident happened between 1pm and 1.45pm on Thursday, October 31, at the Harborough Road Co-op.

Police say two people left the shop without paying for items worth £1,000.

Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000651877.