CCTV images released after phone stolen from Post Office in Northampton
Officers are appealing for witnesses
CCTV images have been released by police after a phone was stolen from a Northampton Post Office.
The incident happened between 1.30pm and 1.45pm on Thursday, April 13, at the Post Office in Gloucester Avenue, Delapre.
A phone that had accidentally been left behind was stolen, police say.
Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured, as they believe she may have information useful to their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000224454.