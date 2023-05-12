News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis gives his verdict on new 100 per cent mortgage scheme
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP

CCTV images released after phone stolen from Post Office in Northampton

Officers are appealing for witnesses

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 12th May 2023, 14:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 14:42 BST

CCTV images have been released by police after a phone was stolen from a Northampton Post Office.

The incident happened between 1.30pm and 1.45pm on Thursday, April 13, at the Post Office in Gloucester Avenue, Delapre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A phone that had accidentally been left behind was stolen, police say.

Police officers want to speak to this woman. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.Police officers want to speak to this woman. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Police officers want to speak to this woman. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Most Popular

Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured, as they believe she may have information useful to their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000224454.