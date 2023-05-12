CCTV images released after phone stolen from Post Office in Northampton

CCTV images have been released by police after a phone was stolen from a Northampton Post Office.

The incident happened between 1.30pm and 1.45pm on Thursday, April 13, at the Post Office in Gloucester Avenue, Delapre.

A phone that had accidentally been left behind was stolen, police say.

Police officers want to speak to this woman. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured, as they believe she may have information useful to their investigation.