CCTV images released after Northampton and Kettering fans involved in violent disorder ahead of FA Cup clash

Police would like to speak to the men in the image.

CCTV images have been released by police after Northampton Town and Kettering Town fans were involved in violent disorder, ahead of the local derby FA Cup clash.

The incident happened on Saturday November 2, 2024 outside the Foundrymans Arms pub in St James Road, between 3.40pm and 4pm, ahead of kick off at Sixfields stadium at 5.30pm.

In a statement released today (Tuesday May 27), police say Northampton Town and Kettering Town football fans were involved in an incident of violent disorder.

Officers believe the men in the images may have information and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000654223.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

The FA Cup first round match was the first local derby in 35 years and Kettering were victorious (2-1 after extra time).