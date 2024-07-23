CCTV images released after multiple shop lifting incidents over 11 days in area of Northampton

Police would like to speak to this man after shop lifting incidents in Northampton.

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after multiple shop lifting incidents over the course of 11 days in one area of Northampton.

The incidents happened in Harborough Road between Tuesday, June 11, and Saturday, June 22.

Police say items were stolen from shops in the area.

Officers believe the man in the image could help with their investigation.

