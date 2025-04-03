CCTV images released after more than £700 worth of alcohol stolen from Northampton village shop
Police have released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to after more than £700 worth of alcohol was stolen from a Northampton village shop.
The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Thursday, March 20, in Stocks Hill, Moulton.
Police say a group of unknown men entered the shop and took bottles of alcohol before leaving without paying.
Police believe the men pictured may have information that assists their investigation and are appealing for them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000162625.