CCTV images released after more than £700 worth of alcohol stolen from Northampton village shop

Police want to speak to the people in the images.

Police have released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to after more than £700 worth of alcohol was stolen from a Northampton village shop.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Thursday, March 20, in Stocks Hill, Moulton.

Police say a group of unknown men entered the shop and took bottles of alcohol before leaving without paying.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police believe the men pictured may have information that assists their investigation and are appealing for them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000162625.