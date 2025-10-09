CCTV images released after more than £300 worth of steak stolen from M&S in Northampton

Police would like to speak to the men in the images.

CCTV images of two men police want to speak to have been released after more than £300 worth of steak was stolen from M&S in Northampton.

The incidents happened between 4pm and 6.30pm on Monday September 8, at M&S in Sixfields.

Police say five people entered the store and one man stole 12 packs of steaks, priced £12 each, before fleeing.

The same man returned to the store and stole a further six packets of steak, priced £18 each, while a second man took 10 packets of steak, which retail at £12 each.

Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist them and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000531405.