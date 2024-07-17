CCTV images released after men offering gutter cleaning service in Northampton drive off with £300

Police would like to speak to the men pictured.

Two men drove off with £300 after offering a gutter cleaning service in Northampton.

The incident happened at about 11am on Friday, June 21, when two men knocked at the door in Belvoir Close, Duston, offering a guttering cleaning service.

Police say the occupant paid them £300 but they drove off in a silver/grey van without carrying out the work. The men then stopped the vehicle in Main Road and offered their services to a member of the public.

Northamptonshire Police have now released CCTV images of people they would like to speak to. Officers believe the men in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them or the van to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 24000365737.