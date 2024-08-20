CCTV images released after man seen trying door handle in Northampton
CCTV images have been released after a man was seen trying door handles in an area of Northampton.
The incident happened in Dryleys Court, off Goldings Road, on the evening of June 3.
Police have said today (Tuesday August 20) that a man was seen to try a door handle in the area.
The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 10, quoting incident number: 24000330304.