Police want to speak to the man in the pictures.

CCTV images have been released after a man was seen trying door handles in an area of Northampton.

The incident happened in Dryleys Court, off Goldings Road, on the evening of June 3.

Police have said today (Tuesday August 20) that a man was seen to try a door handle in the area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 10, quoting incident number: 24000330304.