CCTV images released after man knocked unconscious in Northampton town centre

Police would like to speak to the men in the images.

CCTV images have been released of men police would like to speak to after a man was assaulted and knocked unconscious in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened in Mercers Row, at around 10.45pm on Wednesday September 18.

Police say a man in his 30s was assaulted and punched to the floor, which caused him to lose consciousness.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men in the images, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000559240.