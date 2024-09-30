CCTV images released after man knocked unconscious in Northampton town centre
CCTV images have been released of men police would like to speak to after a man was assaulted and knocked unconscious in Northampton town centre.
The incident happened in Mercers Row, at around 10.45pm on Wednesday September 18.
Police say a man in his 30s was assaulted and punched to the floor, which caused him to lose consciousness.
The men in the images, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000559240.