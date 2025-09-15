CCTV images released after man changes price of iPad to £3.29 at store in Northampton shopping centre
CCTV images have been released by police after a man changed the price of an iPad to £3.29 at a store in a Northampton shopping centre.
The incident happened on Tuesday August 26, at about 1.15pm, inside the Grosvenor Centre.
Police say a man managed to change the price of an iPad to £3.29 and leave having paid only that amount.
The people in the images could assist police, so they, or anyone who recognises them, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000502789.