CCTV images released after man attempted to steal from shop in Northampton bus station before assaulting staff member
The incident happened at North Gate Bus Station in Bradshaw Street just before 5pm on Friday June 20.
Police say a man attempted to steal food items from a store before assaulting a staff member who challenged him.
Officers believe the man pictured may have information which could assist the investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000360417.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.