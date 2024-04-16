CCTV images released after large bags of spirits stolen from Northamptonshire supermarket

Police would like to speak to the men in the CCTV pictures. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.

CCTV images have been released by police after large bags of spirits were stolen from a Northamptonshire supermarket.

The incident happened at Tesco in Brackley between 7.25pm and 7.35pm on Tuesday, April 9.

Police say three males entered the store, filled large bags with bottles of spirit, before leaving without making any attempt to pay for the items.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Two of the offenders threatened staff and members of the public as they left the store before all three males were seen driving off in a car, believed to be a silver Ford Mondeo.”

Officers believe the males in the images may have information which could assist with this investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.