Police would like to speak to the men pictured.

Police have release CCTV images of a group of men they would like to speak to after items were stolen from a shop in Daventry.

The theft happened in Signal Park, Daventry, on Friday, June 28, between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.

Police have said today (Monday July 29) that items were stolen from a shop in the area.

Officers would now like to speak to the man pictured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...