CCTV images released after items stolen from shop in Daventry
Police have release CCTV images of a group of men they would like to speak to after items were stolen from a shop in Daventry.
The theft happened in Signal Park, Daventry, on Friday, June 28, between 4.30pm and 4.45pm.
Police have said today (Monday July 29) that items were stolen from a shop in the area.
Officers would now like to speak to the man pictured.
The men in the images, or anyone who recognises them, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000383554.