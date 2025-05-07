CCTV images released after handbag stolen from staff area of pub in Northampton

Police would like to speak to the man in the image.

CCTV images have been released by police after a handbag was stolen from the staff area of a pub in Northampton.

The incident happened on Tuesday (May 6) at a pub in High Street, Weston Favell, between 1pm and 1.30pm.

Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000232843.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.