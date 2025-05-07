CCTV images released after handbag stolen from staff area of pub in Northampton
The incident happened on Tuesday (May 6) at a pub in High Street, Weston Favell, between 1pm and 1.30pm.
Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000232843.
Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.