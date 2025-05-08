CCTV images released after distraction used to steal phones from customers in Northampton coffee shop

Police would like to speak to the two women in the images.

Police have released images of two woman they want to speak to after phones were stolen from customers in a Northampton coffee shop.

The incident happened in a coffee shop in Dychurch Lane, between 3.40pm and 3.50pm on Sunday, April 27.

Police say two different customers were approached at their tables by people they did not know who distracted them by showing them a piece of paper.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Afterwards the customers noticed their mobile phones had been stolen. The two strangers had left the shop and were seen getting into a grey SEAT car parked outside.

“Officers investigating the thefts believe the women in the images may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who may recognise them, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 25000242630/25000242610.

Information can also be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.