News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

CCTV images released after burglar smashed a window and broke into a Northampton home

Police say items were stolen

By Carly Odell
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Jan 2023, 12:10pm

CCTV images have been released after a burglary in Northampton.

The incident happened in Academy Drive, Kingsthorpe at about 2.40pm on Thursday (January 26).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers say an unknown offender broke a rear window and stole items before leaving the property and walking off towards Kelmarsh Avenue.

Officers believe this man could assist with their enquiries. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Most Popular

Officers believe the man in the images could assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000053359.