CCTV images released after bank card stolen and used in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 6th Aug 2024, 13:47 BST
Police would like to speak to the people pictured following a theft in Market Square.Police would like to speak to the people pictured following a theft in Market Square.
Police would like to speak to the people pictured following a theft in Market Square.
CCTV images have been released of three men police would like to speak to after a bank card was stolen and used in Northampton.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 27, between 1.50pm and 2.30pm, in Market Square.

Police say a bank card was stolen and then subsequently used fraudulently.

The men in the images could assist police officers with their enquiries so they, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 4000446110.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice