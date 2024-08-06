Police would like to speak to the people pictured following a theft in Market Square.

CCTV images have been released of three men police would like to speak to after a bank card was stolen and used in Northampton.

The incident happened on Saturday, July 27, between 1.50pm and 2.30pm, in Market Square.

Police say a bank card was stolen and then subsequently used fraudulently.

The men in the images could assist police officers with their enquiries so they, or anyone who recognises them, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 4000446110.