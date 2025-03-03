CCTV images released after bags of cat litter illegally dumped in Northampton

Bags of cat litter have been illegally dumped in Banbury Lane.

Two CCTV images have been released after bags of cat litter were illegally dumped in Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) posted the images, which were captured in Banbury Lane on February 24 at 3.26am, on social media.

A WNC spokesman said: “This is not an isolated case — there have been multiple incidents in recent months of cat litter being regularly left near litter bins in this area.”

Anyone with any information that could help identify the person responsible is asked to email [email protected].