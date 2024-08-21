CCTV images released after attempted theft of woman's purse in Northampton shop

Police want to speak to the women pictured.

Police have released CCTV images of two women they want to speak to after the attempted theft of a woman’s purse in a Northampton shop.

The incident happened between 10.45am and 11.15am on June 20 in a shop in Harborough Road.

Police say a woman was in the shop when an offender pushed into her and took her purse from her bag.

The victim realised what had happened and with the help of shop staff was able to get her purse back.

Police believe the two women pictured have information relevant to their enquiries and are appealing for them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000364930.