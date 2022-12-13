CCTV images released after attempted theft of £2,500 ring from Northampton antique shop
One man distracted the sale assistant, while another took the ring
Police officers have released images of two men who they believe may have information after the attempted theft of a £2,500 ring from a Northampton antiques shop.
The incident happened at Click Antiques and Vintage in Moore Street between 2pm and 2.30pm on Saturday, November 26.
Northamptonshire Police say two men entered the shop and one of them expressed an interest in an item and asked for a cabinet to be opened. While the man distracted the sales assistant, his accomplice took an antique gold ring valued at £2,500. When challenged by the manager, the pair handed the ring back and left the store.
Officers believe the couple in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation. Anyone with information or who recognise the men is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number: 22000694163.