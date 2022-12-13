CCTV images released after attempted theft of £2,500 ring from Northampton antique shop

Police officers have released images of two men who they believe may have information after the attempted theft of a £2,500 ring from a Northampton antiques shop.

The incident happened at Click Antiques and Vintage in Moore Street between 2pm and 2.30pm on Saturday, November 26.

Northamptonshire Police say two men entered the shop and one of them expressed an interest in an item and asked for a cabinet to be opened. While the man distracted the sales assistant, his accomplice took an antique gold ring valued at £2,500. When challenged by the manager, the pair handed the ring back and left the store.

Northamptonshire Police has released these CCTV images of two men they believe have information about an attempted theft.