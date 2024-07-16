CCTV images released after alcohol stolen from supermarket in Northamptonshire town

Police would like to speak to the three men pictured.

Police have released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to after alcohol was stolen from a supermarket in a Northamptonshire town.

The incident happened at about 5.45pm on Friday, May 31, when alcohol was stolen from a supermarket in Brackley.

The men in the images, released by Northamptonshire Police today (Tuesday July 16), could assist police with their enquiries so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000319934.