CCTV images released after alcohol stolen from corner shop in Northampton

Police would like to speak to the people in the images.

CCTV images have been released by police after alcohol was stolen from a corner shop in Northampton.

The incident happened at about 4.30am on Wednesday July 30, at the Mace shop in Park Way, Weston Favell.

Police say three men smashed through the front door of the shop and stole bottles of alcohol.

The men in the images could assist police with their enquiries so they, or anyone who recognises them, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000445484.